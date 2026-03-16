New Brunswick musician in ICU after ‘devastating’ attack near Moncton venue

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A New Brunswick musician remains in hospital after he was the victim of a violent attack outside a Moncton venue where he had taken the stage only a short time prior this past weekend.

John McLaren, a solo musician from Shediac, N.B., had been performing at Happy Craft Brewing on Moncton’s Main Street on Saturday prior to the attack.

According to Codiac Regional RCMP, police responded to a report of an assault in the area at about 11:50 p.m. They said they responded to the report near 889 Main St., but that based on details from their investigation, the assault is likely to have occurred near 806 Main St.

Happy Craft Brewing is located at 800 Main St.

When they arrived on scene, they found a 37-year-old injured and unconscious. He was rushed to hospital with what were believed to be serious injuries.

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As of Monday, McLaren remains in the intensive care unit.

“John’s a great guy, straight moral compass, he would never want anything negative upon anyone,” said Ryan Mazerolle, a guitarist of the band Before the Dinosaurs. “The fact that it happened to him is very devastating to the overall community.”

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In the days since the attack, some in the province’s artistic community say they’re now hesitant to play in the Moncton area due to safety concerns.

Michel LeBlanc, another New Brunswick musician, told Global News that McLaren was “such a good person” and that there was “no way” he did anything to deserve being attacked.

“Disappointed that these things keep happening in Moncton, and especially to someone like him,” LeBlanc said.

With concerns of violence, some musicians say they take extra steps when loading and unloading equipment at venues to ensure safety.

“Even before our first gig I was telling them that we need to post up a sentry system where someone is on stage and someone is at the trunk and there is two guys going between with the gear,” Mazerolle said. “So there are eyes on everyone’s shoulders at all times.”

One agency that manages artists and books their shows in the province, Folk’d Up Records, told Global News they’ve had multiple bands express they are worried about performing in Moncton.

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“I have had some musicians that have told me directly that they do not want to play around the Moncton area,” said Mitch Biggar, president of Folk’d Up Records.

RCMP have not made any arrests as of Monday in the case, and said the suspect fled the area before officers arrived.

They also told Global News the circumstances of the assault are under investigation.

As police continue to search for a suspect, LeBlanc said he believes more needs to be done.

“It’s getting worse; it doesn’t feel like it’s getting any better and we are on our own out here,” LeBlanc said.

—with files from Global News’ Johnny James

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