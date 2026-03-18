Owners of neglected Vancouver SRO given chance to save it, despite ‘risk of collapse’

Send this page to someone via email

The owners of a neglected building in Vancouver appear to have been given a chance to save it, despite city engineers previously warning that it was at risk of collapse.

The SRO at 341 East Hastings St. was declared unsafe to occupy last October following an engineer’s report warning about the 115-year-old building.

The City of Vancouver now says it is reviewing a building permit application from the property owner for shoring work.

“We did declare the building a dangerous building in December… Since then, the owner has been working and in regular contact with the city to do shoring work to shore up the building,” Vancouver Coun. Peter Meiszner told Global News.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Right now they’re just waiting for approval from WorkSafeBC to begin that work.”

The owners of the Summer Hotel were given an extension on the initial 35-day deadline to stabilize the property.

Story continues below advertisement

The City of Vancouver did not provide a spokesperson to answer questions on camera on Wednesday about the structure’s current safety risk, saying Chief Building Official Saul Schwebs was not available.

“There’s no risk to the public of the building collapsing onto the sidewalk or an adjacent building, but there is still a small risk of the building collapsing inward and that’s why we’re wanting to get the shoring work underway to determine if the building can be saved,” Meiszner added.

2:09 BC Housing criticized for not restoring Chinatown SRO

After a fire last October, Schwebs ordered the former rooming house in the historic Tweedale block unsafe to occupy, citing water damage.

An engineering report commissioned by the property owner claimed the building could be repaired.

If 341 East Hastings cannot be saved, the city said it will look at ways to preserve its historic facade.