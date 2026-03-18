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Canada

Crown stays charges against self-proclaimed ‘Queen of Canada’ after compound raid

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted March 18, 2026 3:15 pm
1 min read
Charges against self-proclaimed “Queen of Canada” Romana Didulo have been stayed following a Saskatchewan RCMP investigation into a Richmound compound. View image in full screen
Charges against self-proclaimed “Queen of Canada” Romana Didulo have been stayed following a Saskatchewan RCMP investigation into a Richmound compound. Heywood Yu/ The Canadian Press
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Crown prosecutors have stayed charges against Romana Didulo, the self-proclaimed “Queen of Canada,” following a high-profile police raid at a rural Saskatchewan compound last year.

Didulo had been charged with failing to comply with an undertaking and intimidation of a justice system participant, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

Both charges have now been confirmed to be stayed.

The charges stemmed from a police operation on Sept. 3, 2025, in the village of Richmound, Sask, where Didulo and some of her “followers” had been living at a former school since 2023.

Saskatchewan RCMP executed a search warrant at the privately-owned, decommissioned school after receiving a report that someone inside the building had a firearm.

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Didulo and her followers referred to the school as the “Kingdom of Canada.”

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Police arrested 16 people at the site, including Didulo, who identified herself to officers during the raid.

Officers seized several imitation firearms during the search.

At the time, RCMP said those arrested could either be charged, brought before a court or released within 24 hours, noting that further charges could be laid as investigators gathered more evidence.

The group has drawn widespread attention for promoting conspiracy theories, including those linked to QAnon, and has faced ongoing complaints from residents in the small community.

In the months leading up to the raid, locals reported harassment and intimidation, prompting the village office to restrict public access outside of scheduled appointments.

Following the initial arrests, Didulo was later re-arrested and accused of breaching conditions and attempting to intimidate individuals connected to a prior investigation.

A stay of proceedings halts the prosecution, but charges can be reintroduced within one year.

The reason for Didulo’s stay of charges has not been made public yet.

Click to play video: 'Self-proclaimed ‘Queen of Canada,’ Romana Didulo, arrested by RCMP'
Self-proclaimed ‘Queen of Canada,’ Romana Didulo, arrested by RCMP

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