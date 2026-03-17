Hundreds of groups urge Quebec government to scrap controversial constitution

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In a show of solidarity, a handful of Quebec community groups, unions and organizations gathered in Quebec City Tuesday, united in their opposition to Quebec’s proposed constitution, known as Bill 1.

“There are up to 800 different organizations that are asking the CAQ government to just pull out of this constitution,” said Caroline Senneville, CSN president. “It’s been flawed from the beginning.”

The CAQ’s constitution is intended to protect Quebec’s distinct identity and culture while boosting the province’s autonomy within Canada.

It outlines a set of “founding principles,” including secularism, equality between men and women and the status of French as the only common language of Quebec.

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But some organizations say such a bill needs consultations — and they came too late to make a real difference.

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“A constitution is supposed to rally up the population behind a really important project, and this is obviously not what it’s doing. It’s putting division in the society,” Senneville said.

Political opposition is also weighing in.

Quebec Liberal Leader Charles Milliard says it’s time the government abandons the bill.

“It needs to be bipartisan, it needs to be with the aim of pleasing to all Quebecers,” he said. “This is not the case right now. And with the timing of the upcoming election, timing is not good for such a constitution.”

Meanwhile, minority groups say they’re especially concerned about how the bill could limit their ability to defend their rights.

TALQ warns the proposed constitution could restrict publicly funded institutions, including school boards, from using government funding to challenge Quebec laws in court.

“It is really a combination — it rolls in all the bills — whether it be Bill 21, Bill 40, Bill 96, Bill 84, a whole list of bills, which has marginalized the English-speaking community in particular, but other minorities as well,” said Eva Ludvig, TALQ president.

The organizations say they’re not asking the government to change the bill but demanding a complete withdrawal.

Global News asked Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barette for his response on his way into question period on Tuesday but he declined to comment.