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Sports

NHL’s Parros defends Gudas suspension

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted March 17, 2026 9:36 am
1 min read
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MANALAPAN – George Parros is standing by the NHL’s decision to suspend Anaheim Ducks defenceman Radko Gudas five games for a knee-on-knee hit that injured Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews, a punishment that has been criticized as too lenient.

Speaking Tuesday at the league’s annual general manager meetings in Florida, the NHL’s head of player safety defended the discipline despite questions about Gudas’s history, which includes four previous suspensions totalling 21 games.

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Matthews suffered a Grade 3 MCL tear in the March 12 game and will miss the rest of the season.

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Parros said the league determined the suspension was appropriate after reviewing the play.

The ruling has drawn criticism, with Matthews’ agent Judd Moldaver calling the suspension insufficient and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid questioning the process.

Parros said he remains confident in the department’s procedures and the group making the calls.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2026.

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