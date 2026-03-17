NHL’s Parros defends Gudas suspension

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

MANALAPAN – George Parros is standing by the NHL’s decision to suspend Anaheim Ducks defenceman Radko Gudas five games for a knee-on-knee hit that injured Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews, a punishment that has been criticized as too lenient.

Speaking Tuesday at the league’s annual general manager meetings in Florida, the NHL’s head of player safety defended the discipline despite questions about Gudas’s history, which includes four previous suspensions totalling 21 games.

Story continues below advertisement

Matthews suffered a Grade 3 MCL tear in the March 12 game and will miss the rest of the season.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Parros said the league determined the suspension was appropriate after reviewing the play.

The ruling has drawn criticism, with Matthews’ agent Judd Moldaver calling the suspension insufficient and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid questioning the process.

Parros said he remains confident in the department’s procedures and the group making the calls.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2026.