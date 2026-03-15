McMann scores two, Kraken thump Canucks 5-2

Send this page to someone via email

VANCOUVER – Two goals and an assist from newcomer Bobby McMann powered the Seattle Kraken to a decisive 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

McMann was playing his first game in a Kraken jersey after Seattle acquired him from the Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of the NHL trade deadline on March 6.

His linemates also recorded three-point nights, with Matty Beniers recording a goal and two assists and Jordan Eberle contributing three helpers.

Jared McCann and Jamie Oleksiak also scored for the Kraken (30-26-9), while Brandon Montour notched two assists and Philipp Grubauer stopped 32 of the 34 shots he faced.

Evander Kane got the Canucks (20-38-8) midway through the first period and Marco Rossi doubled the team’s total with a goal 19:40 into the third. Nikita Tolopilo made 28 saves in the Vancouver net.

Story continues below advertisement

The result snapped a four-game losing skid for the Kraken, who moved within a single point of the Western Conference’s second wild-card playoff spot.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

TAKEAWAYS

Canucks: Outshot the visitors 31-28 before taking back-to-back penalties late in the third but couldn’t get enough pucks past Grubauer. Kane came close on a power play midway through the final frame but his shot rang off the bottom of the crossbar. … Went 0-for-2 with the man advantage, recording a single shot on net.

Kraken: Quickly saw results from McMann trade. The 29-year-old forward buried his first of the night at the end of the first period and added his second early in the third. Seattle picked him up from the Leafs for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 draft and a conditional second-round selection in 2027. … Played in front of a friendly crowd that broke out into multiple “Let’s go Kraken!” chants across the game.

Story continues below advertisement

KEY MOMENT

McMann’s first goal of the night came on a power play 19:10 into the game when he beat Tolopilo with a sharp-angle shot to give Seattle a 2-1 lead.

KEY STAT

Saturday marked just the third time since the Olympic break that the Kraken have score more than two goals, a span of nine games.

UP NEXT

Kraken: Host the Florida Panthers on Sunday.

Canucks: Continue an eight-game homestand Tuesday against the Florida Panthers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2026.