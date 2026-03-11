Four-year-old dead after falling from balcony in Mississauga: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a four-year-old child has died after a possible fall from an apartment building in Mississauga, Ont.

In a release, officers said they responded just after 4:30 p.m. Monday to a call for medical assistance at an apartment building near City Centre Drive and Duke of York Boulevard.

A child was found on the ground outside the building, with reports indicating they may have fallen from an apartment balcony, police said.

The child was transported to hospital but later died.

Police say the investigation remains active and sensitive. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

More to come.