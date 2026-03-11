Menu

Canada

Four-year-old dead after falling from balcony in Mississauga: police

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted March 11, 2026 10:23 am
1 min read
Peel police say a four-year-old child has died after being found on the ground outside an apartment building in Mississauga. View image in full screen
Peel police say a four-year-old child has died after being found on the ground outside an apartment building in Mississauga. Spencer Colby/ The Canadian Press
Peel Regional Police say a four-year-old child has died after a possible fall from an apartment building in Mississauga, Ont.

In a release, officers said they responded just after 4:30 p.m. Monday to a call for medical assistance at an apartment building near City Centre Drive and Duke of York Boulevard.

A child was found on the ground outside the building, with reports indicating they may have fallen from an apartment balcony, police said.

The child was transported to hospital but later died.

Police say the investigation remains active and sensitive. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

More to come.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

