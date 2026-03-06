Saskatchewan Roughriders say they’ve received ‘strong response’ to tailgating lottery

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Roughriders say fans have taken them up on pre-game drinking and barbecuing in the parking lot outside Mosaic Stadium.

The club says many have entered the lottery to win tailgating passes for the upcoming season.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It says the passes are to cost $500, and they were only made available to season ticket members.

The Roughriders say it doesn’t have exact number of entries, but have called it a “strong response.”

The deadline to enter the lottery has expired, and those who win the random draw receive two parking spots — one for their vehicle and one for their setup.

The pass covers the whole season, including home playoff games.