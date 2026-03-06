Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan Roughriders say they’ve received ‘strong response’ to tailgating lottery

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2026 1:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Roughriders face off in 2026 Winter Classic'
Saskatchewan Roughriders face off in 2026 Winter Classic
WATCH: Saskatchewan Roughriders face off in 2026 Winter Classic – Jan 31, 2026
The Saskatchewan Roughriders say fans have taken them up on pre-game drinking and barbecuing in the parking lot outside Mosaic Stadium.

The club says many have entered the lottery to win tailgating passes for the upcoming season.

It says the passes are to cost $500, and they were only made available to season ticket members.

The Roughriders say it doesn’t have exact number of entries, but have called it a “strong response.”

The deadline to enter the lottery has expired, and those who win the random draw receive two parking spots — one for their vehicle and one for their setup.

The pass covers the whole season, including home playoff games.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

