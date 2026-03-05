Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sister of domestic murder victim Nancy Cooper raises awareness at WIN House event

By Bianca Millions Global News
Posted March 5, 2026 7:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sister of domestic violence victim advocates for WIN House shelter'
Sister of domestic violence victim advocates for WIN House shelter
Nancy Cooper was killed by her husband in a high-profile domestic violence case in 2008. Now, her sister Jill is advocating for community groups like WIN House, a women's shelter and support organization, in hopes of helping others avoid tragedy. Bianca Millions reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A woman whose sister’s domestic violence murder case made headlines across the continent is hoping their family’s nightmare will help prevent other such tragedies.

Edmonton-raised Nancy Cooper was killed by her husband Brad Cooper in 2008 in North Carolina, where the Canadian couple lived.

Brad – originally from Medicine Hat — admitted to killing the 34-year-old mother-of-two and dumping her body in a drainage ditch near their home in Cary, N.C.

Brad Cooper is seen in the Wake County Magistrate’s office North Carolina Monday evening Oct. 27, 2008.
Brad Cooper is seen in the Wake County Magistrate’s office North Carolina Monday evening Oct. 27, 2008. Chris Seward, Raleigh News ; Observer

He spent a dozen years in prison for second-degree murder and released in 2020, at which time he was to be deported back to Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

The couple’s daughters, now grown up, were raised by family back here.

Click to play video: 'Albertan Brad Cooper, who murdered wife in North Carolina, released from prison'
Albertan Brad Cooper, who murdered wife in North Carolina, released from prison

Nancy’s sister Jill Dean remembers the tragedy 18 years ago like it was yesterday.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It was a horrific loss for us. She had children. It really just disrupted our entire lives,” Dean said on Thursday in Edmonton.

“It was a horrific story that none of us saw coming.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "It was a horrific story that none of us saw coming."
Trending Now

Dean is now an advocate for others enduring domestic violence. She says while they had no idea her sister was suffering, with education, she can now identify the warning signs that were there.

“It was not an atypical situation. They were going through a separation, there was arguments happening, it looked unhealthy because it was unhealthy. But in no way did we think that it was dangerous.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Domestic violence becoming an ‘epidemic’: ACWS'
Domestic violence becoming an ‘epidemic’: ACWS

Dean is a supporter of Edmonton’s WIN House — an organization that provides shelter and support for women and children fleeing domestic violence situations.

On Thursday, the women’s shelter launched its Light the Darkness campaign, which features art installation telling the powerful, real stories of resilience from women who have sought refuge at WIN House.

Watch the video to learn more.

With files from Karen Bartko, Global News

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices