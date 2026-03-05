Sister of domestic murder victim Nancy Cooper raises awareness at WIN House event

Send this page to someone via email

A woman whose sister’s domestic violence murder case made headlines across the continent is hoping their family’s nightmare will help prevent other such tragedies.

Edmonton-raised Nancy Cooper was killed by her husband Brad Cooper in 2008 in North Carolina, where the Canadian couple lived.

Brad – originally from Medicine Hat — admitted to killing the 34-year-old mother-of-two and dumping her body in a drainage ditch near their home in Cary, N.C.

Brad Cooper is seen in the Wake County Magistrate’s office North Carolina Monday evening Oct. 27, 2008. Chris Seward, Raleigh News ; Observer

He spent a dozen years in prison for second-degree murder and released in 2020, at which time he was to be deported back to Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

The couple’s daughters, now grown up, were raised by family back here.

1:46 Albertan Brad Cooper, who murdered wife in North Carolina, released from prison

Nancy’s sister Jill Dean remembers the tragedy 18 years ago like it was yesterday.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It was a horrific loss for us. She had children. It really just disrupted our entire lives,” Dean said on Thursday in Edmonton.

“It was a horrific story that none of us saw coming.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "It was a horrific story that none of us saw coming."

Dean is now an advocate for others enduring domestic violence. She says while they had no idea her sister was suffering, with education, she can now identify the warning signs that were there.

“It was not an atypical situation. They were going through a separation, there was arguments happening, it looked unhealthy because it was unhealthy. But in no way did we think that it was dangerous.”

Story continues below advertisement

Dean is a supporter of Edmonton’s WIN House — an organization that provides shelter and support for women and children fleeing domestic violence situations.

On Thursday, the women’s shelter launched its Light the Darkness campaign, which features art installation telling the powerful, real stories of resilience from women who have sought refuge at WIN House.

Watch the video to learn more.

With files from Karen Bartko, Global News