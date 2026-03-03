Quebec hotels reporting lacklustre bookings for March break week

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Hotels across Quebec are reporting a relatively quiet March break week.

A survey by the province’s main hotel association shows there are fewer overall bookings this week compared with last year’s March break, with most primary and secondary school students off.

Data shows that of 75 members surveyed, 40 per cent reported a similar number of bookings as last year.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

But 43 per cent reported fewer bookings and only 16 per cent said they were expecting more guests than March break 2025.

Véronyque Tremblay, president and CEO of the association, says the lacklustre numbers are likely due to several factors, including tighter household budgets.

However, Tremblay says the outlook could chance quickly with favourable weather in the coming days and the growing trend since the COVID-19 pandemic of last-minute bookings.

Story continues below advertisement

Some hotels say they are expecting a strong third week of March, which coincides with winter break for Ontario schools.