How AI technology is both powering and polarizing the modern job search

As technology evolves, it can be hard to figure out how to integrate tools such as artificial intelligence int your professional life. When it comes to the job market, more and more young people are using AI to build their cover letters and resumes. For some, the goal is to craft what they hope will be surefire job application. Unfortunately, using a shortcut like AI could also lead to an application’s rejection.

Devan Mescall, a professor at the Edwards School of Business in Saskatoon, says that AI isn’t all inherently bad and that jobseekers can use the tool to help them stand out as an applicant. One handy tool is a new robot friend at the school called Reachy. Reachy helps students prepare for tough interviews by asking questions and analyzing answers.

Meanwhile, for those not wanting to use AI in an ever-changing job market, Sask Jobs offers free employment supports to help people with resumes and cover letters and guide applicants through the job search process.

Watch the video above to find out more.