Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Tech

How AI technology is both powering and polarizing the modern job search

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted February 28, 2026 7:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'How AI technology is both powering and polarizing the modern job search'
How AI technology is both powering and polarizing the modern job search
WATCH: As the job market continues to get more complex, it's hard for people to stand out while applying for work. However, with new technology, tools like AI can either enhance or hinder employment opportunities.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

As technology evolves, it can be hard to figure out how to integrate tools such as artificial intelligence int your professional life. When it comes to the job market, more and more young people are using AI to build their cover letters and resumes. For some, the goal is to craft what they hope will be surefire job application. Unfortunately, using a shortcut like AI could also lead to an application’s rejection.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Devan Mescall, a professor at the Edwards School of Business in Saskatoon, says that AI isn’t all inherently bad and that jobseekers can use the tool to help them stand out as an applicant. One handy tool is a new robot friend at the school called Reachy. Reachy helps students prepare for tough interviews by asking questions and analyzing answers.

Trending Now

Meanwhile, for those not wanting to use AI in an ever-changing job market, Sask Jobs offers free employment supports to help people with resumes and cover letters and guide applicants through the job search process.

Story continues below advertisement

Watch the video above to find out more. 

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices