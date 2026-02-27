Full closure of Winnipeg Perimeter Highway

See more sharing options

The entire Perimeter Highway is now closed to all traffic as winter weather conditions take a turn for the worse.

Currently, PTH 100 (South Perimeter) and PTH 101 (North Perimeter) are entirely closed around Winnipeg.

Authorities say closures are due to poor winter driving conditions, due to blowing snow and poor visibility in the area and note that closure gates and/or variable message signs may not be present at closure locations.

Motorists are asked to check Manitoba 511 before stepping out.