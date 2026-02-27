Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Full closure of Winnipeg Perimeter Highway

By Hersh Singh Global News
Posted February 27, 2026 12:20 pm
1 min read
Hwy 101, North of Portage Ave captured at 11:15 AM. View image in full screen
Hwy 101, North of Portage Ave captured at 11:15 AM. Manitoba 511
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The entire Perimeter Highway is now closed to all traffic as winter weather conditions take a turn for the worse.

Currently, PTH 100 (South Perimeter) and PTH 101 (North Perimeter) are entirely closed around Winnipeg.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Authorities say closures are due to poor winter driving conditions, due to blowing snow and poor visibility in the area and note that closure gates and/or variable message signs may not be present at closure locations.

Trending Now

Motorists are asked to check Manitoba 511 before stepping out.

Sponsored content

AdChoices