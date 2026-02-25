Canadian border shooting: New Hampshire man charged after shot fired at U.S. agent

See more sharing options

A New Hampshire man has been charged in connection with a shooting at the Canada-U.S. border, the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed on Tuesday.

Blu Zeke Daly, 26, who also goes by the name Cullan Zeke Daly, a resident of Manchester, N.H., was charged with one count of attempted murder of a federal officer and one count of assault with a deadly weapon.

Daly was shot by a U.S. border guard who was allegedly returning fire, investigators said Monday. He is currently receiving treatment at a New Hampshire hospital and is under police watch.

The officer involved in the shooting was unharmed, authorities said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said shots were fired around 1 a.m. on Sunday in the small town of Pittsburg, close to the Canadian border.

View image in full screen Deer crossing a snowy and icy road in Pittsburg, northern New Hampshire, on Jan. 20, 2024. Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

According to authorities, a border patrol officer encountered Daly driving alone in nearby Stewartstown, N.H. on Saturday. The officer asked if Daly had used other names, at which point Daly drove away, and the officer followed him for a distance.

Shortly after midnight, Daly arrived at the Pittsburg Port of Entry between the U.S. and Canada, which was closed.

The Border Patrol agent shone his emergency lights and got out of his vehicle, at which point Daly started to turn before firing a handgun at the Border Patrol agent, authorities said.

The agent then returned fire with his own service weapon and shot Daly, they said.

Daly is facing a maximum sentence of up to 40 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

The FBI is leading the investigation.

In an email to Global News, the Canada Border Services Agency offered no comment.

— With files from The Associated Press