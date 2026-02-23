Inmate escapes from Saskatchewan Penitentiary transport

An inmate escaped from custody while being transported by staff from Correctional Service Canada on Friday, prompting a police search in Prince Albert.
In a news release issued Monday, the agency said Keiston Custer, 30, absconded from lawful custody on Feb. 20 while being transported from Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert, Sask.
Correctional officials said the Prince Albert Police Service and the Prince Albert detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police were notified. A warrant has been issued for Custer’s arrest.
Custer is described as five feet 10 inches tall (178 centimetres) and weighing 181 pounds (82 kilograms), with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair.
Get breaking National news
He is serving a sentence of 10 years and two days for manslaughter using a firearm, rioting and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
Anyone with information about Custer’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.
Correctional Service Canada said it will investigate the circumstances surrounding the escape and is working with police to locate the inmate as quickly as possible.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.