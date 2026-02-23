Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Inmate escapes from Saskatchewan Penitentiary transport

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted February 23, 2026 10:03 pm
1 min read
Authorities say Keiston Custer, 30, absconded custody on Feb. 20 while being transported from Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert, Sask. View image in full screen
Authorities say Keiston Custer, 30, absconded custody on Feb. 20 while being transported from Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert, Sask. Correctional Service
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An inmate escaped from custody while being transported by staff from Correctional Service Canada on Friday, prompting a police search in Prince Albert.

In a news release issued Monday, the agency said Keiston Custer, 30, absconded from lawful custody on Feb. 20 while being transported from Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert, Sask.

Correctional officials said the Prince Albert Police Service and the Prince Albert detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police were notified. A warrant has been issued for Custer’s arrest.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

Custer is described as five feet 10 inches tall (178 centimetres) and weighing 181 pounds (82 kilograms), with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He is serving a sentence of 10 years and two days for manslaughter using a firearm, rioting and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Anyone with information about Custer’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

Correctional Service Canada said it will investigate the circumstances surrounding the escape and is working with police to locate the inmate as quickly as possible.

Sponsored content

AdChoices