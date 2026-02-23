Menu

Crime

Family of Tumbler Ridge victim cancels funeral over death threats

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted February 23, 2026 11:11 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Tumbler Ridge family receives death threats after daughter killed in tragedy'
Tumbler Ridge family receives death threats after daughter killed in tragedy
WATCH: Tumbler Ridge family receives death threats after daughter killed in a mass shooting.
The family of a 12-year-old girl killed in the deadly Tumbler Ridge, B.C., shootings has cancelled her funeral service over death threats they’re receiving.

Kylie Smith’s parents, Lance Younge and Jenny Geary, said in a Facebook post shared by the Tumbler Ridge Chamber of Commerce Saturday they have been moved to a “safe location” while police investigate.

“We are so sorry we had to cancel Kylie’s service today. We saw how hard everyone was working on it,” the family said.

“From what we are hearing, we are at least the third family of the deceased to be harassed or threatened by people from their past since this awful tragedy took place. Like we aren’t all dealing with enough already. Crazy.”

Kylie was among five students killed at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School on Feb. 10. The small community of less than 3,000 people was the site of a mass shooting where the shooter shot and killed her mother and half-brother before going to the school.

An educational assistant was also killed before the shooter killed herself.

Kylie Smith, 12, was killed in the Tumbler Ridge school shooting. View image in full screen
Kylie Smith, 12, was killed in the Tumbler Ridge school shooting. Facebook / Jennifer Willems

The RCMP have said they’re investigating the threats.

“The RCMP is aware of threats that have circulated online and within the community and we can confirm that an investigation is underway,” Staff Sgt. Kris Clark told Global News in a statement Saturday.

“A safety plan is in place for the individual(s) and community as the investigation continues.”

Police did not provide details about the nature of the threats but said officers have been working with local officials.

Click to play video: 'Fresh questions about Tumbler Ridge tragedy'
Fresh questions about Tumbler Ridge tragedy

Kylie’s family said they “couldn’t risk any more violence” in Tumbler Ridge.

“Mostly, we are sorry to you, Kylie. Our girl. This was supposed to be your day,” they wrote.

“I promise we will give you the most lovely, beautiful event when the time is right. We love you so much and we will do right by you, I promise.”

