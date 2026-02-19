Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Nova Scotia takes step toward building two fast-acting electricity generation plants

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 19, 2026 3:45 pm
1 min read
The West Pubnico Point Wind Farm is seen in Lower West Pubnico, N.S., Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
The West Pubnico Point Wind Farm is seen in Lower West Pubnico, N.S., Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Nova Scotia government says the province’s energy system operator has been granted partial approval to build two fast-acting electricity generation plants in Pictou County.

The government says the generators will run on natural gas, though other types of fuel will be used as they become available.

The operator received environmental assessment approval today, which will allow the non-profit organization to conduct a feasibility study, environmental testing and consultations before final approval is granted.

Fast-acting plants are designed to ramp up and reach full capacity quickly to keep electricity flowing during peak-demand periods, such as cold weather and heat waves.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Environment Minister Tim Halman says the generators could also kick in when there isn’t enough of a breeze to keep the province’s wind turbines turning.

The system operator is looking at proposed sites in Salt Springs and Marshdale.

Story continues below advertisement

“Their purpose is to keep the power grid reliable, which is increasingly important as Nova Scotians replace oil heat with heat pumps, rely more on electric buses and the province transitions to renewable energy such as wind,” Halman said in a statement.

Trending Now

Each facility will be able to generate enough electricity to power about 96,000 homes, the government says.

Both projects will also need industrial and water-related approvals from the provincial Environment Department and may require federal approvals.

Click to play video: 'Power grid reliability risks rising as demand outpaces new supply: NERC report'
Power grid reliability risks rising as demand outpaces new supply: NERC report
© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices