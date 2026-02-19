Nova Scotia takes step toward building two fast-acting electricity generation plants

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government says the province’s energy system operator has been granted partial approval to build two fast-acting electricity generation plants in Pictou County.

The government says the generators will run on natural gas, though other types of fuel will be used as they become available.

The operator received environmental assessment approval today, which will allow the non-profit organization to conduct a feasibility study, environmental testing and consultations before final approval is granted.

Fast-acting plants are designed to ramp up and reach full capacity quickly to keep electricity flowing during peak-demand periods, such as cold weather and heat waves.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Environment Minister Tim Halman says the generators could also kick in when there isn’t enough of a breeze to keep the province’s wind turbines turning.

The system operator is looking at proposed sites in Salt Springs and Marshdale.

Story continues below advertisement

“Their purpose is to keep the power grid reliable, which is increasingly important as Nova Scotians replace oil heat with heat pumps, rely more on electric buses and the province transitions to renewable energy such as wind,” Halman said in a statement.

Each facility will be able to generate enough electricity to power about 96,000 homes, the government says.

Both projects will also need industrial and water-related approvals from the provincial Environment Department and may require federal approvals.