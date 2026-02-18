Menu

1 comment

  1. Rodd
    February 18, 2026 at 2:29 pm

    Foreign nations should not be able to serve in the Canadian military

Canada

Canada opens new residency paths for military recruits, other workers

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted February 18, 2026 2:06 pm
2 min read
How Canada’s immigration system compares to the U.S. and U.K.
Queen’s University professor Sharry Aiken joins Global News' Miranda Anthistle to highlight the pressures behind asylum reform, skilled worker reliance and the challenges Canada faces in retaining top talent – Nov 19, 2025
Canada is launching new Express Entry immigration streams for permanent residents to meet the future needs of the economy, including categories for research, transportation and military recruitment, Immigration Minister Lena Diab said.

These will be in addition to the specialized streams already in place for health care and social services workers, such as nurse practitioners, dentists, pharmacists, psychologists and chiropractors, and for trades, such as carpenters, plumbers and machinists.

In December, Ottawa announced a specialized Express Entry stream for foreign-trained doctors with Canadian work experience.

The first round for applications under that category will begin this week, Diab said.

Click to play video: 'Canada has opportunity to attract new talent after Trump raises US H-1B visas to $100K: Carney'
Canada has opportunity to attract new talent after Trump raises US H-1B visas to $100K: Carney

Which categories will be approved faster?

The first category that’s being added is for researchers and senior managers with Canadian work experience to help drive research in Canada.

“We’re supporting the broader federal efforts to drive innovation and growth, including a $1.7 billion initiative announced in December by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada to attract world-leading researchers to Canada,” she said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The federal government is also adding a second category for transportation workers, to help plug labour shortages in Canada’s transportation sector, she added. This will include applications for people who are trained pilots, aircraft mechanics and inspectors.

“We’ve identified these sectors as areas in critical need. Strengthening those helps us move goods across the country and to new markets supporting trade, supply chains and economic resilience,” Diab said.

Ottawa is also launching a third stream of entry — skilled military recruits.

“We are creating a new category for skilled military recruits to attract highly skilled foreign military applicants. Eligible recruits with a job offer from the Canadian Armed Forces, including doctors, nurses, pilots can be invited to apply for permanent residence,” Diab said.

She added that this category is being introduced to complement the defence industrial strategy, announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday.

Carney released his new Buy Canadian plan for supplying the military and growing Canada’s domestic defence industry on Tuesday, saying Canada can never be “hostage” to the decisions of others when it comes to security.

The $6.6-billion plan promises to prioritize building military equipment at home, hike the share of defence contracts awarded to Canadian firms and add up to 125,000 new jobs over the next decade.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

