Sports

Canada’s Jacobs beats Italy at Winter Olympics

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2026 10:08 am
1 min read
Canada's Brad Jacobs in action during the men's curling round robin session against Britain at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair). View image in full screen
Canada's Brad Jacobs in action during the men's curling round robin session against Britain at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair).
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO – Canada’s Brad Jacobs tuned up for the playoffs Wednesday with an 8-3 victory over Joel Retornaz of host Italy at the Winter Olympics.

Jacobs and his Calgary-based team of Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant and Ben Hebert improved to 7-1.

Canada will close out its round-robin schedule on Thursday morning against Norway’s Magnus Ramsfjell ahead of the semifinals that evening.

At the start of the session, Switzerland’s Yannick Schwaller (7-0) was the only other team that had secured a playoff berth.

Jacobs was the last Canadian skip to win men’s team gold at the Games. He was victorious at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Italy dropped to 4-4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

