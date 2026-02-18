Canada’s Jacobs beats Italy at Winter Olympics

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO – Canada’s Brad Jacobs tuned up for the playoffs Wednesday with an 8-3 victory over Joel Retornaz of host Italy at the Winter Olympics.
Jacobs and his Calgary-based team of Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant and Ben Hebert improved to 7-1.
Canada will close out its round-robin schedule on Thursday morning against Norway’s Magnus Ramsfjell ahead of the semifinals that evening.
At the start of the session, Switzerland’s Yannick Schwaller (7-0) was the only other team that had secured a playoff berth.
Jacobs was the last Canadian skip to win men’s team gold at the Games. He was victorious at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia.
Italy dropped to 4-4.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2026.
