Canada’s Jacobs beats Italy at Winter Olympics

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO – Canada’s Brad Jacobs tuned up for the playoffs Wednesday with an 8-3 victory over Joel Retornaz of host Italy at the Winter Olympics.

Jacobs and his Calgary-based team of Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant and Ben Hebert improved to 7-1.

Canada will close out its round-robin schedule on Thursday morning against Norway’s Magnus Ramsfjell ahead of the semifinals that evening.

At the start of the session, Switzerland’s Yannick Schwaller (7-0) was the only other team that had secured a playoff berth.

Jacobs was the last Canadian skip to win men’s team gold at the Games. He was victorious at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Italy dropped to 4-4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2026.