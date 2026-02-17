Saskatchewan, tire recycling company reach $4.8M settlement

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s government says it has reached a $4.8-million settlement with a tire recycling company.

The province says it agreed to pay the amount to Saskatoon-based Shercom Industries and that the company has accepted the arrangement.

Shercom filed a lawsuit in November 2024 alleging the province had breached its contract with the company.

The company argued that the province’s plan to allow additional processors breached its commitment to Shercom, which had been Saskatchewan’s sole tire recycler.

Shercom laid off employees due to lost business after the province hired U.S.-based Crumb Rubber Manufacturing to recycle tires in Moose Jaw.

The province says the settlement is not an admission of liability and that other details of the arrangement are confidential.

In a statement Tuesday, it said the settlement is "believed to be in the best interests" of Saskatchewan residents and the tire recycling industry.