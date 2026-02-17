Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan, tire recycling company reach $4.8M settlement

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2026 5:11 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on July 6, 2020. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Saskatchewan’s government says it has reached a $4.8-million settlement with a tire recycling company.

The province says it agreed to pay the amount to Saskatoon-based Shercom Industries and that the company has accepted the arrangement.

Shercom filed a lawsuit in November 2024 alleging the province had breached its contract with the company.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The company argued that the province’s plan to allow additional processors breached its commitment to Shercom, which had been Saskatchewan’s sole tire recycler.

Shercom laid off employees due to lost business after the province hired U.S.-based Crumb Rubber Manufacturing to recycle tires in Moose Jaw.

Trending Now

The province says the settlement is not an admission of liability and that other details of the arrangement are confidential.

In a statement Tuesday, it said the settlement is “believed to be in the best interests” of Saskatchewan residents and the tire recycling industry.Saskat

Advertisement
© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices