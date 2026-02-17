Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

African Nova Scotian church community leaders mourn Rev. Jesse Jackson

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2026 1:39 pm
1 min read
U.S. civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson dead at 84
Rev. Jesse L. Jackson died on Tuesday at the age of 84. Jackson was a protégé of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and two-time presidential candidate who led the Civil Rights Movement for decades after the revered leader’s assassination.
An African Nova Scotian church leader says the community is devastated by the death of Rev. Jesse Jackson, who visited the Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia in 2009 and left a lasting impact on the community.

Rev. Lennett Anderson, the senior pastor of the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Halifax, says there’s always been a closeness between the experience of African Nova Scotians and African Americans.

Jackson’s daughter Santita Jackson confirmed that her father, who had a rare neurological disorder, died at home in Chicago, surrounded by family.

The 84-year-old reverend who led the U.S. Civil Rights Movement for decades was also the protege of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and a two-time presidential candidate.

Anderson said Jackson’s death is being mourned across the province and beyond, and that the best way to honour his loss is by holding on to hope and fighting for justice.

Jackson visited the Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia in Cherrybrook, N.S., in the summer of 2009.

— With files from The Associated Press

© 2026 The Canadian Press

