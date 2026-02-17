Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec auto board sorry for online platform boondoggle, aims to regain public trust

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2026 11:18 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec auto insurance board lied about growing costs for digital platform, inquiry finds'
Quebec auto insurance board lied about growing costs for digital platform, inquiry finds
WATCH: Quebec auto insurance board lied about growing costs for digital platform, inquiry finds
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebec’s automobile insurance board is apologizing over the botched rollout of its online platform and the hundreds of millions of dollars in cost overruns on the project.

The apology comes after a public inquiry concluded on Monday that auto board management hid the true cost of the platform from elected officials.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Quebec’s premier launched the inquiry following a February 2025 auditor general report that found the new platform was expected to cost taxpayers at least $1.1 billion by 2027 — $500 million more than originally planned.

The board says its failures have contributed to undermining the public’s confidence in their institutions, adding that the corporation will work to regain trust.

Trending Now

Serge Lamontagne, the president and CEO of the board since January, says the corporation will fully co-operate with the government in implementing the inquiry’s recommendations.

Story continues below advertisement

The inquiry didn’t spare politicians from blame, however, saying elected officials and certain public servants did, at various times, obtain reliable information about the problems at the auto board.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices