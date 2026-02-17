Canada’s Homan beats Sweden’s Hasselborg at Games

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO – Canada’s Rachel Homan defeated Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg 8-6 on Tuesday afternoon in women’s curling round-robin play at the Winter Olympics.
Homan’s Ottawa-based side of Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew and Sarah Wilkes scored a deuce in the 10th end to hand Sweden (6-1) its first loss of the competition.
Homan made a nose hit for the victory.
Canada improved to 4-3 with two games remaining.
Homan was scheduled to return to Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium on Wednesday night against host Italy.
Her round-robin finale was set for Thursday afternoon against South Korea’s Eunji Gim.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2026.
