Sports

Canada’s Homan beats Sweden’s Hasselborg at Games

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2026 10:54 am
1 min read
Canada's Rachel Homan looks on during the women's curling round-robin session against Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy on Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu). View image in full screen
Canada's Rachel Homan looks on during the women's curling round-robin session against Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy on Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu).
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO – Canada’s Rachel Homan defeated Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg 8-6 on Tuesday afternoon in women’s curling round-robin play at the Winter Olympics.

Homan’s Ottawa-based side of Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew and Sarah Wilkes scored a deuce in the 10th end to hand Sweden (6-1) its first loss of the competition.

Homan made a nose hit for the victory.

Canada improved to 4-3 with two games remaining.

Homan was scheduled to return to Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium on Wednesday night against host Italy.

Her round-robin finale was set for Thursday afternoon against South Korea’s Eunji Gim.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

