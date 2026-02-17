U.S. surfer Kurt Van Dyke found dead in Costa Rica in apparent robbery

Send this page to someone via email

American surfer Kurt Van Dyke was found dead after an apparent home invasion in Costa Rica, according to authorities.

Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) received a report Saturday morning about the death of Van Dyke, a 66-year-old California native, according to Costa Rican outlet CR Hoy.

The preliminary report details that Van Dyke’s body showed signs of strangulation and multiple stab wounds. An autopsy will be conducted, according to The Associated Press.

Citing law enforcement, the outlet reported that two men, armed with at least one gun, threatened Van Dyke and a woman, stole objects from the home and a vehicle. The woman escaped without serious injuries.

CR Hoy reported the preliminary findings indicated that a deceased male was found under a bed, with a sheet over his head and a knife next to him.

A woman, who told the outlet she was Van Dyke’s romantic partner, said that she was showering when the suspects entered the home.

According to the woman, they tied her hands and feet with gauze and assaulted her and Van Dyke before taking off with their vehicle.

The outlet reported that security camera footage shows the suspects fleeing in two vehicles. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Van Dyke, a local hotel owner in Puerto Viejo on Costa Rica’s Caribbean coast, was part of a well-known California surfing family. A 2021 obituary of his mother, Betty Van Dyke, described her as a part of a pioneering group of early female surfers. Her first husband, Gene Van Dyke, was also a well-known Northern California surfer.

Peter Van Dyke, Van Dyke’s brother, told the San Francisco Chronicle that his brother was “a very benevolent, giving person who would help just about anybody.”

“Kurt would never hurt anybody, and he was always there when you needed him. Everyone that he met knew this about him,” he added.

Raw Surf, a platform dedicated to surf culture, shared a tribute to Van Dyke on Instagram, writing, “Kurt, originally from Santa Cruz, came from a true surf lineage and built his life around waves, community, and hospitality. Friends and family describe him as generous, kind, and someone who would help anyone who needed it. A pillar in the local surf community.”

“His girlfriend survived the attack. Authorities are investigating and have indicated this appears to be an isolated robbery incident. Stories like this shake the surf world. We travel for waves, for connection, for peace. And when one of our own is taken senselessly, it hits home — no matter where you live,” it added.

“Our thoughts are with Kurt’s family, friends, and the Costa Rica surf community during this incredibly difficult time.”

— With files from The Associated Press