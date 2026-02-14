Canada reaches women’s hockey semifinals

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

MILAN – Canada advanced to the Olympic women’s hockey semifinals with a 5-1 win Saturday over Germany, and in a quarterfinal victory that featured the return of captain Marie-Philip Poulin to Canada’s lineup.

Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Claire Thompson, Sarah Fillier and Blayre Turnbull scored for Canada in its first Olympic game against Germany.

Canada’s goalie Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 10 shots for her second win of the tournament.

Poulin rejoined Canada’s lineup after missing two games with a right knee injury.

She was checked hard into the boards by Kristyna Kaltounkova in the first period of Monday’s 5-1 win over Czechia.

Franziska Feldmeier scored Germany’s first ever goal against Canada. The Germans had been outscored 78-0 in nine world championship meetings.

Story continues below advertisement

Goaltender Sandra Abstreiter, who made 38 saves in the loss, is a Montreal Victoire teammate of Poulin and four other Canadian players.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Canada finished second in Group A with a 3-0-0-1 record behind unbeaten United States and ahead of Czechia (1-0-1-2). Germany (2-1-0-1) ranked second in Group B.

The United States and Sweden advanced to Monday’s semifinals with quarterfinal victories Friday over Italy and Czechia respectively.

Finland and Switzerland met in a later Saturday quarterfinal, after which the semifinal matchups were to be confirmed.

Canada led 2-0 and 3-0, and outshot the Germans 10-3 and 27-6, at period breaks.

Jenner scored her first of the tournament at 1:40 of the first period when she tipped the puck past Abstreiter’s glove on a feed from Emma Maltais.

Story continues below advertisement

Poulin’s knee was tested within the first five minutes as she chased down Laura Kluge on a short-handed breakaway, after the German stripped Renata Fast of the puck.

Thompson’s wobbling shot from the blue-line fooled Abstreiter between her pads at 16:41.

Fillier’s sharp-angled shot along the goal-line deflected off Abstreiter’s stick shaft for a power-play goal, and her third of the tournament, at 17:30 of the second period.

Turnbull drove the net and went forehand to backhand on Abstreiter on an odd-man rush with Laura Stacey for Canada’s fourth goal 38 seconds into the third period.

Feldmeier scored on a short-handed breakaway at 8:42 of the third period.

Poulin moving into the low slot redirected a Fillier pass by Abstreiter at 15:30.

The Germans are coached by Jeff MacLeod of Halifax. German forward Nina Jobst-Smith of Surrey, B.C. plays for the Vancouver Goldeneyes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2026.

Note to readers:This is a corrected story. A previous version stated Czechia bat Sweden to advance to the semifinals. In fact, Sweden beat Czechia.