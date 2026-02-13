Menu

Sports

Fugitive caught at Olympics after being on the run for 16 years

By The Associated Press Staff The Associated Press
Posted February 13, 2026 12:23 pm
1 min read
A pile in front of the Finland net View image in full screen
FILE-- A Slovak fugitive was arrested after showing up at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, to watch his country's hockey team, who are pictured here in a game that took place on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. (Mike Segar/Pool Photo via AP)
A Slovak fugitive who had been on the run for 16 years was finally arrested when he turned up in Milan to support his national ice hockey team at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, police said Friday.

The 44-year-old man, who was not named, was wanted by Italian authorities for a series of thefts committed in 2010.

The carabinieri managed to track down and arrest the man Wednesday after he checked into a campsite in the outskirts of Milan, thanks to an automatic alert from the campsite reception.

The fugitive was then taken to Milan’s San Vittore prison to serve a pending sentence of 11 months and 7 days, according to the carabinieri, Italy’s military police.

The man did not manage to see the opening game in which Slovakia’s hockey team beat Finland with a sound 4-1 at Milan’s Santagiulia Arena on Wednesday.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

