Homicide investigation underway in Ottawa’s south end; two in custody

Ottawa police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in the city’s south end Wednesday afternoon.

The Ottawa Police Service said officers were called just before 4:30 p.m. to the area of Bankfield Road and Prince of Wales Drive. One man died as a result of shooting.

Two suspects are currently in custody, police said.

The victim has not been identified as investigators work to notify next of kin.

Police said Bankfield Road will remain closed between Prince of Wales Drive and First line Road for several hours as officers continue to process the scene.

Authorities added there is no indication of an ongoing risk to the public.

The homicide marks the third killing in Ottawa this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa police or visit Crime Stoppers online.