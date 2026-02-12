Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Homicide investigation underway in Ottawa’s south end; two in custody

By Pooja Misra Global News
Posted February 12, 2026 10:29 am
1 min read
Homicide investigation underway in Ottawa’s south end; two in custody - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Nathalie Madore
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ottawa police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in the city’s south end Wednesday afternoon.

The Ottawa Police Service said officers were called just before 4:30 p.m. to the area of Bankfield Road and Prince of Wales Drive. One man died as a result of shooting.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Two suspects are currently in custody, police said.

The victim has not been identified as investigators work to notify next of kin.

Police said Bankfield Road will remain closed between Prince of Wales Drive and First line Road for several hours as officers continue to process the scene.

Trending Now

Authorities added there is no indication of an ongoing risk to the public.

The homicide marks the third killing in Ottawa this year.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa police or visit Crime Stoppers online.

Sponsored content

AdChoices