Hockey fans take in Olympic double bill

TORONTO – Fans across Canada were being treated to a double bill of Olympic hockey action Thursday morning as the women bounced back from a tough loss and the men opened their tournament.

Hockey faithful were at bars and watch parties to see NHL players return to Olympic competition for the first time since 2014 as Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and their Canadian teammates faced Czechia.

Toronto’s Dock Ellis Sports Bar was open in time for the earlier 8:30 a.m. puck drop between the Canadian women and Finland. The rescheduled matchup was postponed last week when the Finnish team was hit by a norovirus outbreak.

Despite the early start and Canada’s already-guaranteed spot in the quarter finals, some “diehards” had filed in to watch the tilt, said owner Callum Woods.

“It’s great to have the Olympics back, best on best, it’s fun” he said.

The Canadian women had been looking to rally on Thursday from their 5-0 loss to the United States earlier in the week. Canada opened the scoring against Finland late in the first period and didn’t look back, securing a 5-0 victory.

Woods was eager for a high-stakes rematch with the U.S.

“Hopefully we’ll tune up well so we can beat the Yanks for the gold medal game,” he said.

“I hate losing to the Yanks at hockey.”

Next up was the men’s team with a 10:40 a.m. puck drop. Captain Sidney Crosby is hunting for his third gold medal after defeating Sweden in the 2014 Sochi Games.

Players were kept out of the 2018 games over travel, insurance and marketing rights disputes between the NHL and the Olympic organizers.

A deal to participate in the 2022 games was torpedoed when surging COVID-19 cases postponed dozens of NHL games, prompting the league to use the intended Olympic break for their rescheduled games instead.

“It’s really exciting to have the NHL players back,” Woods said.

“All of these future Hall of Famers on one team. It’s going to be fun.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2026.