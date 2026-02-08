Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Canada’s men’s team holds 1st Olympic practice

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted February 8, 2026 4:27 pm
1 min read
Canadian forward Connor McDavid, right, drives past teammate Seth Jarvis during practice at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
Canadian forward Connor McDavid, right, drives past teammate Seth Jarvis during practice at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD/
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

MILAN – Canada’s men’s hockey team stepped on the ice for its first practice at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Sunday evening.

And went right to work.

Head coach Jon Cooper put the team through a spirited skate at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, hours after the most of the roster arrived off a flight from North America. Among the intriguing line combinations on display were Connor McDavid skating between 19-year-old Macklin Celebrini and bruising winger Tom Wilson.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Team USA Olympians, protesters speak out against ICE presence in Milan'
Team USA Olympians, protesters speak out against ICE presence in Milan
Story continues below advertisement

Sidney Crosby, who was named captain earlier in the day, centred Mark Stone and Mitch Marner, while Nathan MacKinnon was with Nick Suzuki and Brad Marchand. The fourth trio consisted of Bo Horvat, Brandon Hagel and Sam Reinhart. Sam Bennett and Seth Jarvis, late injury replacements, served as the extra forwards.

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The defence pairs included the following combinations: Cale Makar and Devon Toews, Josh Morrissey and Colton Parayko, Shea Theodore and Travis Sanheim, and Drew Doughty and Thomas Harley.

The NHL is back at the Olympics for the first time in 12 years, with McDavid calling his first twirl at the Games a “surreal” experience.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices