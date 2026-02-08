Canada’s men’s team holds 1st Olympic practice

See more sharing options

MILAN – Canada’s men’s hockey team stepped on the ice for its first practice at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Sunday evening.

And went right to work.

Head coach Jon Cooper put the team through a spirited skate at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, hours after the most of the roster arrived off a flight from North America. Among the intriguing line combinations on display were Connor McDavid skating between 19-year-old Macklin Celebrini and bruising winger Tom Wilson.

Sidney Crosby, who was named captain earlier in the day, centred Mark Stone and Mitch Marner, while Nathan MacKinnon was with Nick Suzuki and Brad Marchand. The fourth trio consisted of Bo Horvat, Brandon Hagel and Sam Reinhart. Sam Bennett and Seth Jarvis, late injury replacements, served as the extra forwards.

The defence pairs included the following combinations: Cale Makar and Devon Toews, Josh Morrissey and Colton Parayko, Shea Theodore and Travis Sanheim, and Drew Doughty and Thomas Harley.

The NHL is back at the Olympics for the first time in 12 years, with McDavid calling his first twirl at the Games a “surreal” experience.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2026.