Sports

Saskatchewan’s pro basketball team unveils new name, new logo

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 4, 2026 1:44 pm
1 min read
The Saskatchewan Rattlers will now be known as the Mamba. The team will also play some of their games at Merlis Belsher Place in addition to SaskTel Centre. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan’s professional basketball team is now under new ownership and has unveiled its new name and logo.

The Saskatoon Mamba will be hitting the court this season — playing at both the SaskTel Centre, the team’s home for the last seven years, and Merlis Belsher Place.

The Saskatoon-based Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) team was formerly known as the Saskatchewan Rattlers and was owned by Canadian Basketball Ventures L.P. (CBV). The Rattlers were the inaugural champions of the league in 2019.

Jason Ribeiro and Usman Tahir Jutt, who also operate the CEBL’s Calgary Surge, were introduced as the team’s new ownership group on Wednesday.

Get daily National news

“I am deeply grateful to the Saskatoon community and the club’s passionate fanbase for welcoming us,” Ribeiro, who is co-chairman of the club, said in a release.

“The Mamba is our second investment in a CEBL community — and our next step in stewarding the game of basketball across Canada, from coast to coast to coast. We will work every day to reflect, entertain, and unite the city of Saskatoon.”

The Mamba’s logo keeps the franchise’s “identity as a venomous snake with a modern look, feel, and sound,” according to the team. The icon and curvature of the logo represents the City of Saskatoon’s logo and is a nod to the South Saskatchewan River.

The Saskatoon Mamba’s 2026 season will tip off on May 14.

