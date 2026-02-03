Transport Canada is ‘monitoring’ Boeing Dreamliner grounding by Air India

Send this page to someone via email

Transport Canada says it is “monitoring the situation” after Air India announced Monday that it has grounded its Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets over reports of issues with a fuel control switch.

Canada’s aviation authority responded Tuesday to a Global News request for comment on the situation, which follows several high-profile challenges for Boeing aircraft, including the grounding of the 737 Max 8 fleet for two deadly crashes in 2018 and 2019 over a software issue and a door plug blowing off a 737 Max 9 aircraft in 2024.

“Transport Canada is aware of Air India’s grounding of its Boeing 787 fleet following reports concerning a potential defect in the fuel control switch. This decision applies to aircraft registered in India,” Transport Canada said in a written statement.

“As the State of Design authority, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) serves as the regulator with jurisdiction over Boeing Dreamliner aircraft. The FAA has the authority to investigate any concerns related to this aircraft type and to issue corrective actions to address identified issues.

“It is the responsibility of Canadian air operators of US State of Design aircraft to obtain and comply with any airworthiness directives that may be issued by the FAA and to ensure that Canadian-registered 787 family aircraft are safe for flight prior to operation.

“Transport Canada is monitoring the situation and maintaining close communication with Canadian air operators and the FAA.”

India’s aviation regulator said on Tuesday that its investigation determined the fuel switches on the grounded Air India Dreamliner jet were found to be “satisfactory,” according to a statement.

Transport Canada said Tuesday in a followup to Global News that it has seen this update, and “our previous response remains unchanged.”

“It is ultimately the responsibility of Canadian air operators operating U.S.-registered aircraft of the State of Design to obtain and comply with any airworthiness directives issued by the FAA, and to ensure that Canadian-registered 787 family aircraft are safe for flight prior to operation,” Transport Canada said.

Global News has sent separate requests for comment to Air Canada and WestJet, which both fly Boeing Dreamliner aircraft, but did not receive a response by publication.

Air India’s decision to ground its fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets comes less than a year after a deadly crash involving one of the Dreamliners flown by the airline in June 2025 killed 260 people, including one Canadian.

An investigation into the crash determined that the fuel was cut off in the moments before the crash.