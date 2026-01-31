Evacuation orders lifted in B.C.’s Comox Valley after flooding

Send this page to someone via email

People in British Columbia’s Comox Valley are being allowed to go home, with floodwaters receding from their homes and properties.

Staff at the Comox Valley Regional Emergency Operations Centre say evacuation alerts have been cancelled and all evacuation orders rescinded for affected areas in the City of Courtenay and Electoral Area B. The alert was called off at 11:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officials say the decision was made after improved conditions were observed and safety assessments completed in previously impacted areas.

Comox Valley Search and Rescue posted a detailed account of the team’s efforts on social media Saturday, a day after flood warnings were issued for several rivers on Vancouver Island.

The post said more than 30 rescue team members came together to respond, helping, “11 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat, and 4 sheep get safely out of flooded areas.”

“Yes, sheep. Volunteers brought four of them through waist-high floodwaters to safety,” the post said.

Search manager Paul Berry said it’s the first time rescuers had to help sheep out of floodwaters.

“We’ve had a couple horses and certainly lots of dog rescues, but first time for sheep,” Berry said in the post.

Emergency officials cautioned that evacuation alerts or orders could be reissued if conditions change. If required, the evacuation process would recommence.

Information will be shared with residents to support safe re-entry and to provide guidance on the safe handling and disposal of flood-damaged materials and belongings, according to the Comox Valley Regional District.

Updated information will be posted on the regional district’s Emergency Operations Centre webpage and social media channels.

–with files from the Canadian Press