Man charged in ‘unprovoked’ Mississauga attacks that left 58-year-old woman dead

A man has been charged in connection with two random, unprovoked assaults in Mississauga that left one person dead and another injured.

Peel Regional Police told Global News that on Friday evening, officers responded to a call where a 58-year-old woman was violently assaulted at a plaza at 1310 Dundas St. E. She was severely injured when police arrived and later died in hospital.

After a short foot pursuit, the 58-year-old male suspect was apprehended.

It was later found out that 30 minutes before the incident, a 61-year-old man was also assaulted by the same suspect at a bus stop near Dixie Road and Dundas Street.

After an investigation, the male has been charged with second-degree murder and assault. He is scheduled for a bail hearing on Saturday.

“These incidents are very concerning to us as police and to our community,” a spokesperson said.

“However, these types of events are not common.”

Police are asking anyone who has information or witnessed either of the incidents to contact investigators.

There is no active risk to the public.