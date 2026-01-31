Menu

Weather

Major weather alerts issued for Saskatchewan, Toronto and N.S

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted January 31, 2026 12:45 pm
Canada isn't getting a break from harsh winter conditions, with weather alerts in effect across multiple provinces as freezing rain, extreme cold and heavy snow continue to impact travel and daily life.
Canada isn’t getting a break from harsh winter conditions, with weather alerts in effect across multiple provinces as freezing rain, extreme cold and heavy snow continue to impact travel and daily life. Timothy Matwey/ The Canadian Press
Canada isn’t getting a break from harsh winter conditions, with weather alerts in effect across multiple provinces as freezing rain, extreme cold and heavy snow continue to impact travel and daily life.

Freezing rain has closed major highways around Regina and created dangerous driving conditions across parts of southern Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada says freezing rain moved southeast across the province overnight, tracking from Saskatoon through Regina and into southeastern Saskatchewan.

While the alert has been lifted for most areas, warnings remain in parts of the southeast, including the Estevan region.

Saskatchewan RCMP say icy roads, snow-covered lanes, blowing snow and strong winds are affecting visibility and travel.

According to police, the driving conditions have caused several traffic accidents and added to the highway closures in south-central Saskatchewan.

Drivers are urged to avoid unnecessary travel and check the Highway Hotline for real-time updates on road conditions and closures.

Environment Canada has issued a “yellow” cold warning for Toronto, with wind chills of minus 25 to minus 30 expected again overnight into early Sunday.

Forecasters warn frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.

In Atlantic Canada, a special weather statement is in effect for Nova Scotia, where a winter storm expected Sunday night into Monday could bring 15 to 30 centimetres or more of snow along with strong winds.

This alert comes on the heels of back-to-back storms in the province for the past three weeks.

Environment Canada advises residents to monitor forecasts and alerts as winter weather continues to affect multiple regions.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

