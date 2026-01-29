Peterborough police won’t participate in federal assault-style firearms buyback program

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are joining other police services in declining to actively participate in the federal government’s assault-style firearms buyback program.

On Wednesday, Stuart Betts, chief of the Peterborough Police Service, said an operational decision has been made not to deploy officers or resources to actively seek out firearms covered under the Assault-Style Federal Compensation Program (ASFCP), which launched Jan. 19.

Ottawa has committed $250 million to pay gun owners who surrender 2,500 models of firearms that have been banned since 2020.

Betts emphasized that while participation in the federal program is voluntary, compliance with firearms laws is not. Gun owners who decline to take part in the compensation program must dispose of their weapons or deactivate them before the amnesty period ends on Oct. 30.

Betts says the buyback program has “gaps” and lacks clarity and expectations for police services.

“There are significant gaps within the ASFCP program, including insufficient clarity around the details and expectations of the program, such as the logistics of operationalizing such a program, including the expectations of police services to safely engage with this program,” he said.

Durham Regional Police Service Chief Peter Moeria expressed a similar sentiment earlier this week in the service’s announcement that it was declining to participate at this time.

“Significant gaps remain within the program, including insufficient operational clarity and resources to support safe and effective implementation,” Moeria said.

Across Canada, provinces including Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta have also rejected the program.

Betts said that while the program may reduce the number of prohibited firearms sourced domestically, his service’s priority remains focused on firearms used in criminal activity.

“If a person commits a criminal offence in our community and uses a firearm in the commission of that offence, we will bring the full weight of our resources to ensure that person is brought before the courts,” he said.

He noted that the service has existing procedures for firearms investigations, including handling guns voluntarily turned in for destruction.

Betts said the service will continue to work with the federal government and province of Ontario to address gun violence.

“Our police service remains focused on disrupting criminal networks and preventing crime by deploying our limited resources where they will have the greatest and most immediate impact on public safety,” Betts said. “We recognize the federal government’s commitment to addressing gun violence and will continue working with them and the province of Ontario to disrupt and combat such activities in our community.”