Video link
Headline link
Canada

Niagara Falls partly freezes, creating ‘dazzling’ views

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted January 28, 2026 5:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Freezing temperatures transform Niagara Falls into icy winter spectacle'
Freezing temperatures transform Niagara Falls into icy winter spectacle
WATCH: Freezing temperatures transform Niagara Falls into icy winter spectacle
Those visiting Niagara Falls this week may be in for a treat, as the icy cold weather has created the appearance that one of the world’s most “iconic” natural wonders has frozen.

With the snow and cold being seen in southern Ontario, Niagara Parks says the Falls have partially frozen, creating “dazzling” ice formations and a “frosty mist.”

It’s caused by frozen surface water and mist combining with ice that forms as water cascades over the Falls.

“This creates large ice mounds around the Falls, sometimes over 40 feet thick, and stunning icicles along the edges, whiel water continues to flow beneath the icy surface,” Niagara Parks said in a news release.

The “phenomenon” is rare, typically only happening when there’s consecutive days of temperatures below freezing.

Yet complete freezes of the Falls are even more rare, the most famous having been in 1848, when an ice jam on the Niagara completely stopped the flow of water for 30 hours.

Niagara Parks said those hoping to catch a glimpse of the “frozen” Falls should plan to visit the Tunnel viewing platform at the Niagara Parks Power Station. They added people can also get within feet of the freeze by taking the Journey Behind the Falls.

Mist and frozen surface water has created the appearance Niagara Falls is in a deep freeze. View image in full screen
Mist and frozen surface water has created the appearance Niagara Falls is in a deep freeze. Niagara Parks
