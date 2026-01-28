Golf course assault charge dropped against Surrey man after he took Alternative Measures course

Send this page to someone via email

A criminal charge against a Surrey man has been dropped in connection with a shocking altercation on a Burnaby golf course after he successfully completed an Alternative Measures program, the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has confirmed.

Hyun Bin Eun, 45, was accused of assault with a weapon in the Oct. 12, 2024, incident, which was captured on video.

The BCPS said Crown counsel directed a stay of proceedings on the charge on Jan. 16, after Eun complied with the terms of the alternative measures agreement.

Eun was referred for “alternative measures”, a program under which an accused accepts responsibility for their alleged criminal conduct and agrees to participate in and complete a course of action as an alternative to criminal prosecution.

In video of the incident, two men can be seen arguing next to a putting green, before one strikes the other with a golf club.

Burnaby RCMP said at the time that the suspect was intoxicated and hit three men, who all suffered minor injuries.

Following the incident, Eun was ordered to stay away from the Burnaby Mountain Golf Course.