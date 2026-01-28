Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Golf course assault charge dropped against Surrey man after he took Alternative Measures course

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted January 28, 2026 3:32 pm
1 min read
Hyun Bin Eun is charged with assault with a weapon for allegedly striking another golfer at a course in Burnaby in October. View image in full screen
Hyun Bin Eun is charged with assault with a weapon for allegedly striking another golfer at a course in Burnaby in October. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A criminal charge against a Surrey man has been dropped in connection with a shocking altercation on a Burnaby golf course after he successfully completed an Alternative Measures program, the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has confirmed.

Hyun Bin Eun, 45, was accused of assault with a weapon in the Oct. 12, 2024, incident, which was captured on video.

The BCPS said Crown counsel directed a stay of proceedings on the charge on Jan. 16, after Eun complied with the terms of the alternative measures agreement.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Eun was referred for “alternative measures”, a program under which an accused accepts responsibility for their alleged criminal conduct and agrees to participate in and complete a course of action as an alternative to criminal prosecution.

Click to play video: 'Surrey man charged in assault on golf course caught on video'
Surrey man charged in assault on golf course caught on video
Trending Now

In video of the incident, two men can be seen arguing next to a putting green, before one strikes the other with a golf club.

Story continues below advertisement

Burnaby RCMP said at the time that the suspect was intoxicated and hit three men, who all suffered minor injuries.

Following the incident, Eun was ordered to stay away from the Burnaby Mountain Golf Course.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices