Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

1 person shot, in critical condition in incident involving U.S. Border Patrol

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 27, 2026 3:03 pm
1 min read
A file photo of border Patrol agents and members of the military look towards Tijuana, Mexico, as they stand between two border walls during a news conference on joint operations involving the military and the Border Patrol Friday, March 21, 2025, in San Diego. View image in full screen
A file photo of border Patrol agents and members of the military look towards Tijuana, Mexico, as they stand between two border walls during a news conference on joint operations involving the military and the Border Patrol Friday, March 21, 2025, in San Diego. AP Photo/Gregory Bull/File
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

One person was shot and in critical condition Tuesday in a shooting involving the U.S. Border Patrol near the U.S.- Mexico border, authorities in Arizona said.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it was working with the FBI and U.S. Customs and Border Protection in response to the shooting in Arivaca, Arizona, a community about 10 miles from the border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the FBI did not immediately respond to emails and telephone calls seeking more information.

Click to play video: 'U.S. Border Patrol Commander talks making ‘good choices,’ says Alex Pretti’s death was ‘preventable’'
U.S. Border Patrol Commander talks making ‘good choices,’ says Alex Pretti’s death was ‘preventable’
Trending Now

The Santa Rita Fire District said it responded to the shooting and the person who was wounded was in custody.

Story continues below advertisement

“Patient care was transferred to a local medical helicopter for rapid transport to a regional trauma center,” the fire district said.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices