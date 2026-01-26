Legault to shuffle cabinet as 2 ministers announce run for CAQ leadership

See more sharing options

Quebec Premier François Legault will shuffle his cabinet later today as two ministers step aside to run in the Coalition Avenir Québec leadership race.

The news was confirmed to The Canadian Press by sources in the party who were not authorized to speak publicly.

Labour Minister Jean Boulet will take on additional responsibilities for the economy, while Benoit Charette will take over the environment portfolio, adding onto his existing responsibilities for infrastructure.

These changes would fill the positions vacated by Christine Fréchette and Bernard Drainville, who are both running to replace Legault.

Legault said on Jan. 14 he would resign as premier and CAQ leader once a replacement is chosen.

The rules of the leadership race require cabinet ministers to temporarily relinquish their portfolios to run.

The party says it will elect a new leader on April 12.