School and bus cancellations around southern Manitoba on Wednesday

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued an orange coded cold warning for much of Manitoba, including Winnipeg. A multi-day episode of very cold wind chills is expected, with wind chill values dropping into the minus 40 to minus 45 degree range.
Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of the extreme cold and inclement weather.
ROAD CLOSURES:
None to report.
Go to Manitoba 511 for the latest conditions.
SCHOOL CANCELLATIONS:
- Red River Valley School Division closed
- Interlake School Division closed
- Lakeshore School Division closed
- DSFM closures: Aurèle-Lemoine (Saint-Laurent), Saint-Lazare, Jours de Plaine (Laurier) and La voie du Nord (Thompson).
BUS CANCELLATIONS:
- DSFM: École Saint-Joachim (La Broquerie), École Réal-Bérard (Saint-Pierre), École Sainte-Agathe, École Pointe des Chênes (Sainte-Anne), École Saint-Jean-Baptiste, École Lagimodière, École Gabrielle-Roy, École Notre-Dame de Lourdes and École Gilbert-Rosset.
- Bus 18 coming from Stonewall is cancelled for Faith Academy
- Manitoba School for the Deaf school buses are not running.
OTHER:
- All WASO programs and transportation is cancelled.
