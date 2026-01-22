Menu

Weather

School and bus cancellations around southern Manitoba on Wednesday

By Sarah McCarthy Global News
Posted January 22, 2026 8:09 am
1 min read
School and bus cancellations around southern Manitoba on Wednesday - image View image in full screen
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued an orange coded cold warning for much of Manitoba, including Winnipeg. A multi-day episode of very cold wind chills is expected, with wind chill values dropping into the minus 40 to minus 45 degree range.

Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of the extreme cold and inclement weather.

ROAD CLOSURES:

None to report.
Go to Manitoba 511 for the latest conditions.

SCHOOL CANCELLATIONS:

  • Red River Valley School Division closed
  • Interlake School Division closed
  • Lakeshore School Division closed
  • DSFM closures: Aurèle-Lemoine (Saint-Laurent), Saint-Lazare, Jours de Plaine (Laurier) and La voie du Nord (Thompson).
BUS CANCELLATIONS:

  • DSFM: École Saint-Joachim (La Broquerie), École Réal-Bérard (Saint-Pierre), École Sainte-Agathe, École Pointe des Chênes (Sainte-Anne), École Saint-Jean-Baptiste, École Lagimodière, École Gabrielle-Roy, École Notre-Dame de Lourdes and École Gilbert-Rosset.
  • Bus 18 coming from Stonewall is cancelled for Faith Academy
  • Manitoba School for the Deaf school buses are not running.

OTHER:

  • All WASO programs and transportation is cancelled.

