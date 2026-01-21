Bo Bichette, New York Mets finalize US$126M, 3-year contract

Send this page to someone via email

Bo Bichette and the New York Mets finalized their $126 million, three-year contract on Tuesday night.

The sides agreed to terms last week, subject to a successful physical. Bichette spurned the NL East rival Philadelphia Phillies to sign with the Mets and will be introduced by the team Wednesday during a news conference at Citi Field.

He gets a $40 million signing bonus payable March 15, a $2 million salary this year and has $42 million player options for 2027 and 2028. If he declines either option, he would receive a $5 million buyout, payable in $1 million installments each July 1 from 2036-40.

A two-time All-Star shortstop with the Toronto Blue Jays, Bichette will move to third base with the Mets, who have Francisco Lindor at shortstop. Bichette has never played a professional game at the hot corner.

Story continues below advertisement

“Throughout his career, Bo has distinguished himself as one of the best pure right-handed hitters in baseball,” Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said in a news release announcing the deal.

“He possesses the rare combination of elite bat-to-ball (skills) and power that will impact our lineup. Beyond his on-field skills, Bo has earned the reputation as one of the most intense competitors in our sport. We’re excited to add him to our team and believe he fits our organization very well.”

About two hours later, the busy Mets acquired center fielder Luis Robert Jr. from the Chicago White Sox in a trade for infielder Luisangel Acuña and minor league pitcher Truman Pauley.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Bichette gets a full no-trade provision. His $42 million average annual value ties for the sixth-highest in baseball history.

Story continues below advertisement

The additions of Bichette and Robert were the latest big developments in an eventful offseason for the Mets, who angered fans by letting popular slugger Pete Alonso and star closer Edwin Díaz leave in free agency. Stearns also traded two other stalwarts, outfielder Brandon Nimmo and versatile veteran Jeff McNeil — both homegrown players.

New York signed closer Devin Williams to a $51 million, three-year contract, infielder Jorge Polanco to a $40 million, two-year deal and reliever Luke Weaver to a $22 million, two-year agreement.

Although he lacks Alonso’s power, Bichette is a proven hitter with quick hands at the plate. He gives the Mets a potent right-handed bat to help complement lefty slugger Juan Soto.

Because of his inexperience at third, however, Bichette becomes the latest question mark in the field for New York even though Stearns has insisted the team must improve its defense and is determined to do so.

Polanco has one pitch of major league experience at first base, where he and Mark Vientos, previously a third baseman, are the leading candidates to replace Alonso.

Bichette batted .311 with 18 home runs, 94 RBIs and an .840 OPS in 139 games for the Blue Jays last year. He hit a three-run homer off Shohei Ohtani in Game 7 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Story continues below advertisement

Late last season, Bichette sprained his left knee in a Sept. 6 collision with New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells, keeping the infielder out of the lineup until the World Series. He returned for Game 1 against the Dodgers and played second base for the first time in six years.

Bichette led the American League in hits in 2021 and 2022. He finished second in the major leagues in batting average last season to Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.

Bichette turned down a $22,025,000 qualifying offer from the Blue Jays in November, so they will receive an extra draft pick in July after the fourth round.

New York forfeits its second- and fifth-highest draft picks, along with $1 million in 2027 international signing bonus pool allocation.

Bichette, who turns 28 in March, had spent his entire career with the Blue Jays since they selected him in the second round of the 2016 amateur draft. He is a .294 career hitter with 111 home runs and an .806 OPS in 748 major league games.

He is a son of former big league slugger Dante Bichette, a four-time All-Star outfielder.