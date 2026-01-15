N.S. man arrested after allegedly trying to assault RCMP officer with lit blowtorch

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP in Nova Scotia say they have arrested a 41-year-old man who allegedly tried to assault an officer with a blowtorch.

Police say they went to a home on O. Maclean Road, near Scotsburn, N.S., while investigating a truck theft Monday evening.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

When a man at the scene was told he was under arrest, he allegedly lit a blowtorch and tried to burn the officer.

Police say they used a stun gun on the man and took him into custody, finding methamphetamine during a search.

Neither of the two officers involved was hurt, but the suspect reported an injury related to the stun gun and was evaluated in hospital.

The stolen truck was returned to its owner and the Scotsburn resident is facing several charges, including assaulting a peace officer and possession for the purpose of trafficking.