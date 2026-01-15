Menu

Crime

N.S. man arrested after allegedly trying to assault RCMP officer with lit blowtorch

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 15, 2026 4:18 pm
RCMP in Nova Scotia say they have arrested a 41-year-old man who allegedly tried to assault an officer with a blowtorch.
RCMP in Nova Scotia say they have arrested a 41-year-old man who allegedly tried to assault an officer with a blowtorch.
RCMP in Nova Scotia say they have arrested a 41-year-old man who allegedly tried to assault an officer with a blowtorch.

Police say they went to a home on O. Maclean Road, near Scotsburn, N.S., while investigating a truck theft Monday evening.

When a man at the scene was told he was under arrest, he allegedly lit a blowtorch and tried to burn the officer.

Police say they used a stun gun on the man and took him into custody, finding methamphetamine during a search.

Neither of the two officers involved was hurt, but the suspect reported an injury related to the stun gun and was evaluated in hospital.

The stolen truck was returned to its owner and the Scotsburn resident is facing several charges, including assaulting a peace officer and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

