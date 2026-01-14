‘Shot with a bow and arrow’: Antlered deer found dead in Toronto cemetery

Send this page to someone via email

The Ministry of Natural Resources said it is seeking the public’s help after an antlered white-tailed deer was killed at a Toronto cemetery sometime around New Years.

The ministry said the deer was found in Park Lawn Cemetery in Etobicoke, next to King’s Mill Park by the Humber River on Jan. 1 after a citizen called it in to police.

They said it’s believed the animal was “shot with a bow and arrow” and that it likely happened sometime between Dec. 31, 2025 and Jan. 1.

“This is a serious offence, and the ministry is committed to holding those responsible accountable,” the Ministry of Natural Resources said.

The ministry is asking anyone with information that could assist in their investigation, including any video from the area, to contact them.