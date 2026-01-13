N.S. auditor repeats call for more oversight of government spending outside budget

Send this page to someone via email

For the fourth year in a row, Nova Scotia’s auditor general is recommending stronger oversight on how the provincial government spends money not included in the budget.

Kim Adair’s annual report released today says there was $1.6 billion in spending in the 2024-25 fiscal year that wasn’t first authorized by a majority vote in the legislature.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

She says that since the 2020-21 fiscal year the government has spent more than $6.7 billion outside the budget process.

And Adair’s report suggests that extra money didn’t go to paying down the province’s $20.8-billion net debt, a figure she says weakens Nova Scotia’s financial position.

Despite an operating surplus in the 2024-25 fiscal year of $265 million, Nova Scotia’s net debt grew for a fifth consecutive year.

She says the province has run an operating surplus for four of the past five years — totalling $5.8 billion — adding that it appears the government used that money to increase spending.

Story continues below advertisement

The province’s annual spending for 2024-25 hit $18 billion — up by $5.4 billion or 43 per cent — since 2021-22.