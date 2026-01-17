Langdon residents step up to help family displaced by fire

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in the hamlet of Langdon, Alta., are banding together to support a local family after their home was destroyed by a fire.

The fire broke out just after 6 p.m. Sunday night, and according to neighbours took roughly three hours to extinguish. They say the flames tore through the back corner and roof of the home but it’s still too early to know what caused the blaze.

Jessica Gunn lives next door and says she got a phone call from another neighbour about a house fire nearby.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“My dad and I ran outside and saw the whole side of the house was engulfed in flames,” describes Gunn. “So, it was just run into action and get out safely.”

Gunn says the family of four, along with their two dogs, were all able to get out unharmed. However, the damage to the house means they will be displaced as the fire investigator and restoration company determine the extent of the damage.

Story continues below advertisement

“Right now, we’re just trying to rally together to get some supports needed for the family just because it is so sudden, you never expect it,” says Gunn.

Gunn has launched a GoFundMe to help cover some of the unexpected expenses as they face the reality of losing their home. Residents have already been dropping off food and supplies to help them over the coming days and weeks.

“We know how amazing Langdon is, and how we like to step up for everyone that is in trouble,” says Gunn.

“It’s a wonderful community out here.”