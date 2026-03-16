Carney, Starmer meet in London as Iran war upends global shipping

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Prime Minister Mark Carney met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday, and while both remarked the world has become a more challenging place since their first meeting a year ago, neither named a specific issue in their public remarks.

A readout issued by Carney’s office after the meeting in London said the two leaders condemned Iran’s missile and drone attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure.

The readout said Carney and Starmer also shared “deep concern” about the war’s toll on civilians, the risk of further regional conflict and broader economic consequences.

Bill Blair, Canada’s high commissioner in the U.K., said ahead of the meeting that Canada supports efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, but is not getting directly involved in the conflict, while the U.K. is considering sending naval assets to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

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“I think it’s very important that the two prime ministers have an opportunity to discuss each of our collective approaches,” Blair told reporters late Sunday.

About 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply passes through the strait that connects the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea, with the war in Iran driving up global energy prices.

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Iran has been attacking ships passing through the strait since the U.S. and Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran at the end of February.

1:59 Starmer maintains position that US war on Iran is ‘illegal’

U.S. President Donald Trump has called on countries affected by disruption in the strait, specifically the U.K., China, France, Japan and South Korea, to send ships and other military assets to help reopen it.

Starmer told a news conference Monday the Strait of Hormuz must be reopened, but it will not be a “simple task.” He added the U.K. is working with its allies, including European partners, to come up with a viable plan to reopen the strait “as quickly as possible.”

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He said he discussed this plan with Trump on Sunday.

At the beginning of Monday’s meeting, Starmer wished Carney a happy 61st birthday.

The leaders commended each other for their support of Ukraine in its war against Russia and discussed the importance of applying their shared values to other global issues.

“It was about a year ago today, I’d just been sworn in as prime minister and came here. And we agreed to work closely on a number of international issues and also to tighten our bilateral ties,” Carney said. “Now, of course, the number of issues has multiplied.”

“I think the opportunity we’ve got to put together our values, our principles, and apply them to a very volatile world is really important this morning,” Starmer said.

Carney is also scheduled to meet with King Charles before embarking on his vacation following the trip, which also included meetings with Nordic leaders in Norway.

Carney has said that during his vacation, he will be in close contact with his staff as volatility in the Middle East continues.

The prime minister is scheduled to return to Ottawa this Sunday.