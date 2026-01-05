Some Sea-Doo Switch models recalled over risk of capsizing

Send this page to someone via email

Some models of Sea-Doos are being recalled in Canada, Transport Canada said on Monday, citing a risk of capsizing.

The recall notice says instability or capsizing of the vessels can put people at serious risk of injury or death. The federal agency’s latest alert comes after the company also issued a recall two months ago.

Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) issued the recall of the Sea-Doo Switch with model years from 2022 through 2026.

According to the company’s recall statement on its website, the recall in Canada is part of a broader recall for the affected models worldwide.

The company says that if passengers and cargo are placed on the boat improperly, the front of the watercraft can overload, “causing instability, nosediving and possible capsize.”

The recall notice says the risk of capsizing is even greater if water doesn’t drain properly from inside the hull of the boat.

BRP says owners of the affected models will be notified by mail advising them to take their boats to a dealership to have required repair work done. The company adds that owners will not be charged for parts and labour.

Once notified by BRP, owners are advised to contact a dealer to complete the recall.

BRP says that without doing the repairs, owners should be advised that water may not drain as intended under specific conditions, and this may make the boat more sensitive to front overload.