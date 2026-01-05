Edmonton apartment residents left with no water, indoor plumbing for days

Send this page to someone via email

Since Dec. 31, 2025, residents in 232 units at South Ridge Apartments and Townhomes in south Edmonton have been without water or plumbing.

That’s due to what the property management company calls a water main issue.

As a temporary fix, Avenue Living installed 15 portable toilets around the complex in the parking lot.

Marty Taggart is one of hundreds of residents affected by the water stoppage.

He said with frigid temperatures and snowy sidewalks, having to use porta-potties in a parking lot was not a suitable solution.

He said he’s been driving to a nearby Tim Horton’s to purchase a coffee and use their washrooms.

Residents were also given a 10-gallon water jug, which Taggart said arrived on his doorstep on Jan. 2 – two days after the water was shut off.

“Ten gallons is not enough. If you’ve got little ones, you’ve got to keep them bathed, keep them clean, keep them hydrated, you know, that’s pushing it,” he said.

Avenue Living said in a statement to Global News it has been working to get the water issues resolved.

“We have successfully brought water back online for 126 units out of 232 occupied, and we expect to continue bringing more units back online today and into next week. We reached out to EPCOR immediately on December 31st and have been prioritizing the repair with our contractors this weekend. Since day 1, we proactively communicated a plan with our residents and the City, and we also connected with AHS.”

EPCOR. the city’s water provider, said in a statement to Global News they are supporting Avenue Living.

“Our crews continue to support the property manager by adjusting water service as requested to facilitate their repair work. For leaks on private property, property managers arrange and manage their own repairs, though EPCOR may provide operational support when needed.”

Taggart said his water came back on Sunday morning.

Avenue Living said it’s still investigating how the problem started.