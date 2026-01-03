Menu

U.S. News

‘We are going to run Venezuela’, Trump says after Maduro’s capture

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted January 3, 2026 1:20 pm
1 min read
Trump says U.S. forces carried out a “large-scale” strike in Venezuela, captured Nicolás Maduro and that Washington will run the country until a “proper transition” takes place. View image in full screen
Trump says U.S. forces carried out a “large-scale” strike in Venezuela, captured Nicolás Maduro and that Washington will run the country until a “proper transition” takes place. AP Photo
The United States hit Venezuela with a “large-scale strike” early Saturday, capturing the country’s president, Nicolás Maduro and flying him out of the country after months of stepped-up pressure by Washington.

President Donald Trump announced the details in a news conference Saturday morning.

“At my direction, the United States Armed Forces conducted an extraordinary military operation in the capital of Venezuela,” he said.  “Air, land and sea was used to launch a spectacular attack,” he added.

Trump claimed U.S. forces “successfully captured Maduro in the dead of night,” adding, “”We are going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition.””

The Venezuelan condemned what it called an “imperialist attack” and urged citizens to take to the streets.

Multiple explosions rang out and low-flying aircraft swept through Caracas, the capital, on Jan. 2nd.

Maduro’s government immediately accused the United States of attacking civilian and military installations.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre congratulated Trump on X, calling Maduro a “narco-terrorist and socialist dictator” and urging a transition to opposition leadership.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand also took to X with a statement that said Canada continues to refuse to recognize the legitimacy of the Maduro regime and is “monitoring developments closely.”

“Canada calls on all parties to respect international law and we stand by the people of Venezuela,” Anand said in a statement.

The Government of Canada has updated its travel advisory, urging citizens to avoid all travel to Venezuela, warning the situation is “tense and could escalate quickly.”

