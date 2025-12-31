‘Families are freezing’: Manitoba power outage leaves Pimicikamak in crisis, chief says

Send this page to someone via email

A northern Manitoba First Nation community remains in crisis as hundreds of residents evacuate amid a prolonged power outage and extreme cold.

The repairs are not expected till after New Years Day, with many people cold and stranded.

Pimicikamak Cree Nation Chief David Monias declared a state of emergency after a transmission line crossing the Nelson River snapped late Sunday night, cutting electricity to the community of Cross Lake and surrounding areas.

“We are right now in crisis, state of emergency,” Monias said Wednesday afternoon. “Families are freezing. Our homes are without heat and electricity in the winter conditions and extreme conditions.

“This is now a human safety issue, not just a power outage.”

Pimicikamak Cree Nation, home to thousands of residents, is served by a single transmission line, making it especially vulnerable to prolonged outages during extreme weather.

Monias said the outage has knocked out water treatment, heating and sewage systems, leaving homes unlivable as temperatures plunged to –31 C with wind chills nearing –50.

“What began as a power outage is now a community-wide emergency,” he said. “We ran out of water. Our treatment plant is not operational. We are at risk of the main line infrastructure freezing as well.”

Residents have been gathering at the community’s public works building, one of the few heated locations, to wait for buses and planes evacuating people to Thompson and Winnipeg.

Hotel spaces in Thompson have been exhausted, forcing evacuations farther south.

“We are now in the process of actually evacuating people by plane,” he said. “We cannot do this alone.”

Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Peter Chura said crews are working in extremely challenging conditions and now estimate power could be restored by about 6 p.m. on Thursday.

“The line that broke runs between two islands in the Nelson River,” Chura said.

“The ice on the river is not strong enough to support vehicles, so all of the crews, all of the building material have to be carried by helicopter to the site.”

Chura said the damaged span is roughly 1,000 feet long and will be fully replaced.

“Our focus is on getting the work done to repair the line and restore power to that community as safely and quickly as possible,” he said, adding the line was installed about 48 years ago.

Community members say the outage has forced families into unsafe conditions, with some relying on generators, candles and extension cords to survive the cold.

“I’ve gotten so many calls,” said Paige Paupanakis, who is organizing donations from Winnipeg. “They can see their breath when they’re breathing and they’re waiting for rides to get out of the community.”

Paige said the entire community remains without power.

“The whole community still has no power. Everything is being run by generators right now,” she said.

“There are people still in their homes, yes, and they’re having trouble getting evacuated because there’s not enough transportation.”

One resident, Jacqueline Paupanakis, told Global News she fled Cross Lake with her daughter and granddaughters after realizing the outage would not be short-lived.

“We thought it was just for a little while. It flickered twice, but never came back on,” she said.

She said residents fear returning home will bring another wave of damage.

“Once the power is restored, there’s going to be another catastrophe there,” Paupanakis said. “It’ll be a long, long wait to get our houses restored again.”

Paupanakis said frustration is growing after multiple evacuations this year. “I’m pretty sure all the people feel that way,” she added.

Manitoba Hydro says repair work depends on daylight, weather and safe flying conditions for helicopters, while Pimicikamak leadership continues to call for long-term infrastructure solutions to prevent future outages.

–with files from Iris Dyck