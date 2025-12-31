Charge against man accused of setting fire to Toronto tent upgraded to murder

Police in Toronto have upgraded the charge against a man accused of setting fire to a tent with someone inside to murder, after the burn victim died in hospital.
Early on Dec. 26, police were called to a fire in the Charles Street and Yonge Street area of Toronto.
Officers said a man had deliberately set fire to a tent and the mattress inside, throwing things onto the blaze to keep it burning.
Keith Appleby, a 51-year-old man, was inside the tent at the time. He was pulled from the burning tent and rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.
On Dec. 29, police said he had died of his injuries. They upgraded the charge against the 36-year-old man accused in the case to first-degree murder.
Homicide detectives are leading the investigation.
